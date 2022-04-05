Heavily focused on sustainability, the apartment community will be built to LEED Gold standards, achieving amongst the highest environmental certification levels to-date of any apartment community in Reno
RENO, Nev. and SEATTLE, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Horizon Realty Advisors (HRA), a Seattle-based property owner, developer, and operator specializing in conventional multifamily and student housing, has broken ground on its newest multifamily development in Reno: The Edison. Conveniently located just north of downtown and the University of Nevada, The Edison will consist of 232 luxury apartments homes comprised of studios, one, and two-bedroom residences. Leasing will commence in spring 2023 with homes first becoming available for occupancy in fall 2023.
The Edison will feature amenities including a resort-style hot tub, fitness center, multiple fire pits, outdoor grills, community gathering space and study nooks. The community's lobby will feature a resident kitchen and lounge, coffee bar, living wall, and parcel locker system. The building features include garage parking, secured bike storage, ski/snowboard workshop and storage. The University is just a few blocks from the site while downtown Reno is a short walk down Valley Road. With its proximity to the McCarran Loop, a short drive from the Tesla Gigafactory and other major employers, the Edison will be a great option for professionals seeking to be close to university or downtown Reno.
With a heavy focus on sustainability, The Edison will be constructed to LEED Gold standards, achieving amongst the highest environmental certification levels to-date of any apartment community in Reno. There will be a 200kw solar array on the roof, which will offset much of the total energy needs for the building. Electric vehicle charging stations will be plentiful throughout the property with access to charging at over 25% of the property's 213 parking spaces. Residences will feature efficient Energy Star appliances and LED lighting to reduce energy consumption, and low flow plumbing to minimize water usage. Energy-efficient heat pump technology will be utilized for primary heat, air conditioning, and water heating needs. The building will go well beyond code requirements to incorporate energy-efficient envelope and insulation ratings, which reduces hot/cold air leakage and in turn the need to generate new heat or A/C. During the construction phase, local products and materials will be utilized whenever possible to minimize shipping and transportation distances in order to keep lifecycle energy costs as low as possible, limiting the project's overall carbon footprint.
Graydon Manning, HRA's Director of Development, further highlights the merits of the project, "The Edison will be the greenest apartment community in Reno. We spent more than sixteen months designing the project and put heavy emphasis on sustainability throughout the process. The project is comprised of studio, one and two-bedroom private residences. Most of the apartment communities around UNR provide 'pure student' options- typically four- and five-bedroom apartments leased by the bedroom. The Edison will be a departure from the norm, serving both students and conventional residents."
Each apartment home will feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, slow-close cabinets, LVT flooring, air conditioning, smart thermostats, walk-in closets, dedicated work-from-home space and valet trash. Garage parking will be available for most apartments in addition to abundant street parking around the site.
The Edison is HRA's first development in Reno, though they own and manage two existing apartment communities- The Republic, located adjacent the Edison, and The Phoenix. HRA currently owns and operates more than 10,000 apartments nationwide, with assets under management valued in excess of $2.5 billion.
Media Contact
Steve Ostipow, Horizon Realty Advisors, 1 989-621-9994, sostipow@horizonra.com
SOURCE Horizon Realty Advisors
