  • During the first two years of the pandemic, the typical rent increased 18% nationwide while the value of housing vouchers rose by only 7%.
  • With more than 19 million voucher-eligible households in 2021 but fewer than 2 million vouchers available across the country's metro areas, the program needs to be improved and better funded to help more low-income households.

SEATTLE, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing Choice Vouchers are failing to keep up with rising rents, exposing rent-burdened households to economic uncertainty or homelessness. This is according to Zillow's latest research, which found nearly 10 times more qualified voucher recipients than vouchers in most large U.S. metros. The analysis also found voucher values grew at less than half the pace of typical rent during the pandemic.


