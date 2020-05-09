The pandemic caused a predictable drop-off in sales and home listings in April, but there were still plenty of buyers in Skagit County competing for a limited supply of homes, area real estate agents said this week.
New listings in April, when the market typically heats up for the year, were down 27%, and pending sales were down by 32% from last year, according to data released this week from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service.
Josh Scott, owner of Windermere Skagit Valley, said while the pandemic is forcing some people to delay or reconsider their real estate plans, buyers remain active and some homes are receiving multiple offers.
“I think the stay-at-home order provides a bit of a challenge for home buyers, but they’re resourceful and are looking online and at virtual tours,” Scott said. “We invested in some virtual tour options for sellers to get the house out there in many different formats.”
Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order allowed real estate to continue in a limited fashion. In-person meetings with customers were prohibited unless to sign a document or view a property. Property viewings were limited to two people at once, with social distancing, and on-site open houses were not permitted.
Scott said some sellers may not be comfortable opening their homes up to people, even on a limited basis, due to health concerns.
The last week of April and first week of May brought an increase in activity, a sign that buyers and sellers are adjusting to the new normal.
Scott said he expects Skagit County will continue to draw urbanites in Puget Sound in search of more affordable properties — and now, seclusion.
“I think there’s a certain amount of drive for people to move away from urban areas,” he said. “We’ve had a listing up in Rockport on the river that had six offers on it.”
The median (closing) price of a home in Skagit County in April was $411,250, up from $381,500 in March, according to the MLS data.
Erik Pedersen, real estate agent at Erik Pedersen Group at Keller Williams in Mount Vernon, said the market is healthy as new listings and pending sales have kept pace with each other.
“Prices will be holding up and stay about the same level as they were going to be before COVID-19,” he said.
Buyers should take advantage of historically low mortgage rates rather than waiting for prices to drop. For some, however, losses resulting from the pandemic have forced them to put buying plans on hold.
“We have a lot of clients who have had to back out because they lost their jobs,” Pedersen said.
Some buyers may face tighter requirements in obtaining a mortgage, due to the pandemic and economic uncertainty, said Dean Hayes, area sales manager at Bay Equity Loans in Burlington.
“Because of the liquidity issue in the banking sector right now, investors see higher risks on loans they perceive as higher likelihood of default ...,” Hayes said. “That means (borrowers) may have a slightly harder time qualifying for the same loan they were looking at two months ago.”
Applicants can work to raise their credit score to qualify or may have to wait until requirements loosen, he said.
Sara Fish, president of North Puget Sound Association of Realtors and an agent at Keller Williams Western Realty, said she expects the market to pick up as sellers get more comfortable allowing strangers inside their homes and restrictions ease on physical distancing.
Under Inslee’s phased re-opening plan, more real estate activities will be allowed during Phase 2.
“We do really feel our housing situation will come back strong, and we will have a great ending for the year,” Fish said. “... (Homes) we are putting on the market now are getting multiple offers just as they did before.”
A shortage of homes, especially those considered affordable to first-time homebuyers, will remain a problem, she said.
A balanced market is considered to have a six-month supply of homes. The MLS reports that Skagit County had 2.32 months of supply in April.
Fish said for homes priced in the range of $200,000 to $300,000, there is about three weeks of supply, and homes between $300,000 and $400,000, about 20 days of supply.
“We need to keep building more housing. We are not even denting the housing shortage,” she said.
Construction has been affected by the pandemic, as well. However, builders are now allowed to restart existing construction projects with COVID-19 safety precautions during Phase 1 of reopening. Additional construction will be allowed during Phase 2, according to Inslee’s plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.