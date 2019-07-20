SEATTLE (AP) — Natasha Howard had 21 points, 10 rebounds, six blocks and four steals and the Seattle Storm beat the Las Vegas Aces 69-66 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.
The Aces (11-6) had their five-game winning streak end despite holding the defending champion Storm (12-8) to a season-low 28% shooting and no field goals over the final seven minutes. What the Storm did do is grab a franchise-record 18 steals, the second most in the league this season. Jordin Canada, the league leader, had five.
Liz Cambage had 16 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks for the Aces, who finished with 21 turnovers.
Jewell Loyd returned to the Storm after missing seven games with an ankle injury. She did not score in 8 1/2 minutes.
