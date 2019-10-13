Fall has arrived and with it comes some of the state’s most popular hunting seasons.
This month, hunters will take to the field for deer, elk, ducks, geese and other game birds.
Meanwhile, anglers are catching salmon in areas of Puget Sound, while razor clam digs are tentatively scheduled this month on the coast.
And there are plenty of freshwater species to be had in local bodies of water such as Lake Cavanaugh. The lake offers anglers the opportunity to hook stocked coastal cutthroat trout, kokanee, rainbow trout and resident largemouth bass.
Just up the road, Lake Samish is stocked with kokanee and boasts resident coastal cutthroat trout, largemouth and smallmouth bass, and yellow perch.
The statewide trout fishing derby ends Oct. 31. Anglers who catch tagged trout in lowland lakes can claim prizes offered by license dealers throughout the state.
Several marine areas of Puget Sound reopened Oct. 1 for recreational crab fishing. Crabbing will be allowed seven days a week through Dec. 31.
Waters that reopened to crab fishing include Marine Area 7 (San Juan Islands); Marine Area 8-1 (Deception Pass, Hope Island, and Skagit Bay) and Marine Area 8-2 (Port Susan and Port Gardiner).
Marine Area 8-1 is open to salmon fishing through Oct. 31 with a daily limit of two salmon, one of which can be coho salmon. Anglers must release chinook and pink salmon.
With statewide seasons opening for deer, elk, ducks and geese, hunters planning their season may want to check past Game Harvest Reports and the 2019 Hunting Prospects for this year’s outlook in specific game management units.
The modern-firearms hunt runs until Oct. 31 for black-tailed deer, while hunting seasons for ducks, geese, coots, and snipe opened Saturday.
Meanwhile, general seasons for California quail, northern bobwhite, mountain quail and pheasant continue through Nov. 30. Finally, the forest grouse hunting season continues through Dec. 31.
Some game management units in North Puget Sound that provide cougar hunting opportunities include 448 (Stillaguamish), 450 (Cascade), 460 (Snoqualmie) and 466 (Stampede).
Black bear general hunting season continues through Nov. 15 as hunters are permitted two bears during the general season, only one of which may be taken in eastern Washington.
Each year, about 80,000 snow geese winter in western Washington, and many will make their way to Skagit County this month.
A great place to view the birds is at the Fir Island Farm Reserve Unit of the Skagit Wildlife Area.
