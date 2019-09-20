PROVO, Utah (AP) — After opening the season with three consecutive games at home, Washington's young squad gets its first exposure to a hostile road environment today at BYU.
Coach Chris Petersen feels optimistic the No. 22 Huskies are up to the challenge.
"You can feel that there's some growth," Petersen said. "You see different things that haven't come up in practice. Different styles, offense, defense, special teams. There's no substitute for that experience."
Having an experienced quarterback has helped Washington (2-1) accelerate the growth progress.
Jacob Eason, who transferred to Washington from Georgia, threw for 349 yards and four touchdowns in a season-opening win over Eastern Washington and tallied 262 yards and three scores through the air in last week's win over Hawaii. He had no interceptions in either game.
Petersen sees progress in Eason's command of the offense and his ability to discern the best time to throw versus handing the ball off.
"That's probably the No. 1 thing," Petersen said. "Certainly he can throw the ball and get the ball to the receivers in a hurry."
Washington will be the third Pac-12 opponent BYU has faced over a four-week stretch. The Cougars (2-1) got wildly different results in the previous two such games.
Utah dominated BYU after halftime, scoring three touchdowns and holding on to the ball for nearly 23 minutes in a 30-12 Utes victory on Aug. 29. USC, on the other hand, could get little going on offense in the fourth quarter and allowed the Cougars to rally from a seven-point deficit for a 30-27 overtime victory last Saturday.
BYU earned back-to-back overtime victories, in part, because the Cougars locked down defensively after halftime. They outscored their last two opponents 23-13 over the third and fourth quarters.
"Our players have done an amazing job believing in each other and trusting that their energy and their effort will pay off," BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. "That's been the key for us. The players keep working at it."
The Cougars are looking to bounce back from last season's 35-7 loss to Washington in Seattle. BYU totaled just 194 yards of offense in that game.
