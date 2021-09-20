BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hyperproof, a builder of innovative compliance operations software, today announced the successful completion of their System and Organizational Controls (SOC) 2® Type 2 examination and HIPAA security compliance assessment. These achievements reflect their organization's commitment to data security and privacy, while giving them a competitive edge in their industry.
Hyperproof has built innovative compliance operations software that helps organizations gain the visibility, efficiency, and consistency security and compliance teams need to stay on top of all of their security assurance and compliance work. With Hyperproof, organizations have a single platform for managing daily compliance operations; they can implement and manage controls, map controls to compliance requirements, collect and test evidence for audits, and report on their compliance posture in real-time. Hyperproof also provides a central risk register for organizations to track risks, document risk mitigation plans and map risks to existing controls. Lastly, Hyperproof provides a vendor risk management module that helps organizations manage their vendors and vendor risks more consistently, efficiently, and effectively.
"Since the very beginning, Hyperproof has recognized that security must always be a top priority as we work to empower organizations to demonstrate their commitments to security, compliance and ethical behavior. As we've grown to support more and more mission-critical workflows for companies of all sizes, we've formalized our commitment to user security by obtaining one of the industry's most
important compliance reports," said Craig Unger, CEO and Founder.
With the completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 examination and HIPAA assessment as part of a single streamlined engagement, Hyperproof has created a cohesive security posture across all its operations, allowing the company to make more informed decisions about how best to protect their clients and their customers' information.
The efforts were completed by the professional and independent third-party audit firm, 360 Advanced, Inc. By integrating each of their examinations and assessments into a single, consolidated engagement, Hyperproof was able to reduce the number of resources that were required for their compliance initiative.
About Hyperproof
About 360 Advanced
360 Advanced is "Making Better Businesses" through their Cybersecurity and Compliance offerings. Services provided include SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, SOC for Cybersecurity, SOC for Supply Chain, CSA STAR, HIPAA/HITECH, ISO 27001, PCI-DSS, HITRUST CSF, Microsoft SSPA Attestation, Penetration Testing, GDPR, CCPA, CMMC and more. In certain states, 360 Advanced may operate under the name of Hiestand, Brand, Loughran, P.A. to meet State Board requirements for CPA firms. To learn more about 360 Advanced, visit http://www.360advanced.com.
