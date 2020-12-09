A collision involving a tanker truck carrying hazardous material has closed all lanes of I-5 in both directions on the Skagit River Bridge, according to the Washington Department of Transportation.
The truck hit the barrier about 4 a.m., and broke its front axle, according to Trooper Heather Axtman.
The tank is not jeopardized, she said.
Crews are cleaning up the collision and inspectors will check the bridge. It is unknown how long it will take before the bridge can reopen.
“They want to ensure the integrity of the structure is intact,” she said.
Traffic is being rerouted to George Hopper Road and College Way.
Safety is of particular concern on this bridge. A section of the Interstate 5 Skagit River Bridge collapsed on May 23, 2013, after a truck with an overheight load hit it. Vehicles fell into the water, but there were no deaths. The impact to the region continued for most of the year until the section was replaced that September.
The bridge is key for the entire region because it is part of the main arterial connecting Alaska and Canada to the U.S. West Coast and Mexico.
After it was rebuilt, the bridge was renamed the Trooper Sean M. O’Connell Jr. Memorial Bridge to honor a trooper who was killed while working to reroute traffic due to the collapse.
* This story will be updated.
