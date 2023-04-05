Icertis Logo

AI-Powered Contract Intelligence Drives Cost Savings, Mitigates Risk for Procurement

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Buy-Side Contract Life-Cycle Management Applications 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48785822, March 2023).The IDC MarketScape named Icertis a Leader based on its strategies and capabilities.


