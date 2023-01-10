Icertis Logo

Market Leader's Commitment to People-First, Values-Centric Culture Secures the Number One Spot For Large Companies by Seattle Business Magazine

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced that it has been named a Top 100 Company to Work For by Seattle Business Magazine for the sixth consecutive year. Icertis ranked #1 among large companies on the prestigious 2022 list.


