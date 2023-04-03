WASHINGTON, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp. (OTCQB: IDTA) is a worldwide leader in the development of Field Detection and Home Diagnostic Testing Kits for Narcotics, Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security and Consumer Markets. IDenta Corp reported its 2022 annual financial statements. It shows a sharp increase in the net profit as a result of the optimization of the production line, the management of employees and an increase in profits as a result of the sale of a new product line.

Mr. Amichai Glattstein, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "During 2022, many efforts and funds were invested in building a long-term infrastructure in the US market, expanding relationships with local distributors, participating in a large number of trade shows - both for the government and the retail markets. The company invested in upgrading the production line in order to optimize and improve profitability and launched a new product line with high profit margins. The company created a lot of marketing material including videos that show the simplicity of the product and promote its sale in a significant way. The exposure of the company's products in the US market was the widest since the company was established and we are already feeling and seeing the results in the field. IDenta entered stronger and better positioned to continue to deliver value to all customers as we continue our journey to be a top performing company."


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.