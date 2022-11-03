Customers Gain Enhanced Data Sets with Demographics and Related Datasets to Give a Fuller Picture of Consumers' Shopping Behavior
REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, data technology company Versium announced its partnership with KD Interactive (KDI), an OmniCommerce Media Agency that connects digital ads to purchase activity. Through the Versium-KDI partnership, KDI's purchase behavior data for Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Alcoholic Beverages, Quick Service and Fast Casual Restaurants, and Food and Alcohol Delivery Services will be enriched with Versium's demographic, business, and additional data sets.
Versium empowers businesses with the data tools and insights they need to win customers. Its proprietary identity graph and data technology platform help marketers better identify, understand and reach their ideal customer, every time. With this new partnership, Versium and KDI's newly enriched commerce data sets will decrease ad spend waste by improving audience targeting and enhancing the customer journey across the omnichannel.
"Versium and KDI's combined data products will enable more granular audience targeting and measurement, optimizing the Ad spend ROI of advertisers, brands and retailers. The enriched B2B2C data sets will provide brands and advertisers the ability to reach specific audiences, enhance the customer journey and measure campaign performance based on actual product sales versus traditional multi-touch attribution and other solutions" said Geron Coleman, Co-Founder and CEO of KD Interactive.
KDI's purchase data comes from the Essential Retail Markets, including daily high purchase traffic from Grocery and Convenience Store retailers that U.S. consumers typically visit multiple times each week. KDI then enhances its datasets with demographic and related datasets to give a fuller picture of the consumer and their shopping behavior. What sets KDI apart is its privacy-compliant "opt-in" UPC/SKU level purchase data from its network of point of sale (POS) and Loyalty/Reward programs nationwide.
A consumer's past purchases are the single most relevant indicator of their future purchase behavior. Convenience Stores lead all other retail channels in the sale of beer and malt beverages with 30% of the market. Groceries are second with 22% of the market. 10% of Convenience Store shoppers purchase Spirits in a typical month, and wine comes in at 9%. In 2021, the Convenience Store channel alone saw beer sales reach $24.2 billion, with wine sales totaling $1.1 billion over the same period.
"This partnership will allow us to provide a fuller picture of consumers' shopping behavior to our customers," said Dillana Lim, CEO and President of Versium. "We are excited about this expansion of our data enrichment, and as a result, decreasing ad spend waste for our customers."
KDI has 80% National Coverage in Regional Groceries and Convenience Stores. In 2020, CPG purchases in this sector totaled $11.2BN transaction volume, with Data Volume in excess of 100MM Records. Among the 10 most popular convenience store items are Non-Alcoholic Beverages (#4), Packaged Snacks and Candy (#6), Hot Food (#8), and Ice Cream and Dairy Products (#10).
About Versium
Versium is a data technology company that enables B2B and B2C marketers to better identify, understand and reach their ideal prospects across multiple digital touch points and marketing channels. Versium's industry-leading identity resolution and insights engine powers a suite of solutions that help marketers greatly improve their reach by as much as 5X. Versium's proprietary data assets include over 2 billion contact points and over 2 trillion insights attributes, creating the industry's richest B2B2C identity graph and data technology platform that empowers marketers to win customers. For more information, please visit https://versium.com.
About KDI
KD Interactive (KDI), is an OmniCommerce Media Agency that connects digital ads to purchase activity. By focusing on the ultimate conversion metric, KDI's digital marketing and purchase data solutions help agencies, brands and retailers increase advertising ROI, customer engagement and overall revenue. The PMOTION Audience Data Solutions combine digital marketing and SKU level purchase data to help drive new buying activity across in-store, click & pickup, dlivery and eCommerce. All insights are gathered with opt-in collection practices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.