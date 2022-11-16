Artemis I expected to reach lunar orbit in several days

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IEEE-USA lauds the first mission launch of NASA's Artemis program, which lifted off at 1:47 a.m. today from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch went forward after overcoming technical challenges and weather issues which caused earlier postponements. The uncrewed Artemis I is the first in a series of missions to build a long-term human presence on the Moon and explore the lunar south pole for the first time.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.