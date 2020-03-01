PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Sungjae Im is tireless, and no longer winless.
The 21-year-old South Korean started fast and finished stronger Sunday, winning The Honda Classic by one shot over Mackenzie Hughes and Tommy Fleetwood for his first career PGA Tour victory in his 50th attempt.
Im shot a 4-under 66 on Sunday, finishing at 6 under to match the second-highest winning score since the Honda moved to PGA National in 2007. He was the tour’s rookie of the year last season, plus has played more tournaments and more rounds than anyone since the 2018-19 season began nearly a year and a half ago.
And now, he’s a winner — the seventh from South Korea to win on tour, and the Honda’s 10th international champion in the last 16 seasons. He’s also the fifth player to get that first win at PGA National in the Honda, joining Keith Mitchell in 2019, Michael Thompson in 2013, Y.E. Yang in 2009 and Mark Wilson in 2007.
n TUCSON, Ariz. — Bernhard Langer took another step closer to the PGA Tour Champions victory record by closing with an 8-under 65 to turn a four-shot deficit into at two-shot win in the Cologuard Classic.
Langer was flawless until the the final hole at Tucson National. He made nine birdies in 17 holes to seize control Sunday, and he wound up two shots ahead of Woody Austin.
Langer won for the 41st time on the 50-and-older circuit. Hale Irwin holds the PGA Tour Champions record with 45 victories, the last one coming in 2007.
That was the year Langer was eligible for the senior circuit. The 62-year-old German now has gone 14 consecutive seasons with at least one victory.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
n EUGENE, Ore. — Ruthy Hebard scored 24 points and Satou Sabally added 20 to lead No. 3 Oregon to a 92-56 rout of Washington on Sunday to wrap up the regular season for both teams.
Three other Ducks (28-2, 17-1 Pac-12) also finished in double figures as reserve Taylor Chavez had 14, Sabrina Ionescu 13 points and 11 assists and Minyon Moore 11 points .
Alexis Griggsby and Mai-Loni Henson led the Huskies (13-16, 5-13) with 11 points each. Amber Melgoza, Washington’s leading scorer entering the game with an average of 17.0, was held to 10, shooting 3 of 13 from the field.
n CORVALLIS, Ore. — Mikayla Pivec scored 19 points, Destiny Slocum added 17 and No. 17 Oregon State ended the regular season with a 73-58 victory over Washington State on Sunday.
Aleah Goodman added 15 points and Taylor Jones 10 for the Beavers (22-8, 10-8), who will be the sixth seed in the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas and have a rematch against the 11th-seeded Cougars (11-19, 4-14) in the first round on Thursday. Slocum had five assists in reaching 500 for her career.
Ula Motuga scored 13 points with Cherilyn Molina, Jovana Subasic and Borislava Hristova adding 12 each for WSU. Hristova moved one point past USC’s Tina Thompson (1994-97) for 11th on the Pac-12 all-time scoring list at 2,250.
SOCCER
n ATLANTA — Atlanta United star Josef Martinez will undergo surgery after tearing the ACL in his right knee during the season-opening match at expansion Nashville, dealing a huge blow to one of Major League Soccer’s top teams.
United announced the diagnosis Sunday for the league’s 2018 MVP but did not disclose if the anterior cruciate ligament was completely torn.
The seriousness of the injury will likely be known after Martinez has surgery.
BASEBALL
n LAKELAND, Fla. — New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is scheduled to have additional tests Monday as the team tries to pinpoint the cause of soreness in his right shoulder.
Judge underwent an MRI Saturday, which was negative.
The right fielder has been receiving treatment at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.
TENNIS
n SANTIAGO, CHILE — Brazilian teenager Thiago Seyboth Wild won his first title Sunday by beating second-seeded Casper Ruud 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 Sunday in the final of the Chile Open.
The 19-year-old Seyboth Wild clinched the title after Ruud’s backhand went wide.
