(PRNewsfoto/Immunexpress, Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/Immunexpress, Inc.)

 By Immunexpress, Inc.

SEATTLE and BRISBANE, Australia, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunexpress, Pty Ltd., a molecular diagnostic company focused on improving outcomes for suspected sepsis patients, announced today a poster presentation at the 33rd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) which evaluates the use of SeptiCyte® RAPID as a tool to determine sepsis status in patients admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The poster presentation, entitled "CLARIFYING UNCERTAINTY IN SEPSIS DIAGNOSIS USING A GENE EXPRESSION ASSAY," #P1673, will be presented in-person at ECCMID on April 16th, 2023, in Copenhagen, Denmark. The poster will be published in the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID) e-library and will be available at www.septicyte.com/references.


