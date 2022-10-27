Impact Bioenergy's community-scale containerized food waste to energy unit

 By Impact Bioenergy, ITOCHU Corporation

ITOCHU Corporation leads investment to scale manufacturing and market expansion

SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Bioenergy, a Seattle-based renewable energy company today announced it has completed its Series A funding round in the amount of $3.6M. ITOCHU Corporation, one of Japan's leading general trading companies, is an anchor investor in the round, with several of Impact Bioenergy's seed investors also participating. Impact Bioenergy builds and deploys community-scale systems that convert food waste into renewable natural gas, diverting food waste from landfills for productive reuse while also making a meaningful difference in reducing carbon emissions to reverse climate change.


