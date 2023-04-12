Impact Washington is a statewide non-profit organization that provides competitive, value-driven services. With access to public and private resources, our goal is to enhance growth, improve productivity, reduce costs, and expand manufacturing capacity ...

Impact Washington is a statewide non-profit organization that provides competitive, value-driven services. With access to public and private resources, our goal is to enhance growth, improve productivity, reduce costs, and expand manufacturing capacity in Washington. Our solutions, consulting, and educational opportunities focus on the small and medium-sized manufacturers located throughout State. We are an affiliate of the National Institute of Standards and Technology's Manufacturing Extension (PRNewsfoto/Impact Washington)

The expanded role is part of an updated operational structure for Impact Washington to adapt to a rapidly evolving business environment.

BOTHELL, Wash., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Washington, an affiliate of the National Institute of Standards and Technology's Manufacturing Extension Program (NIST MEP), is excited to announce the promotion of Jessica Ingle to Chief Operating Officer. Ingle has been in the manufacturing industry for over 18 years, most recently serving as Impact Washington's Deputy Director.


