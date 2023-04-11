Geneverse furthers its eco-friendly business practices by making EcoCart's more sustainable ecommerce option available to customers. And over Earth Day weekend, this option is FREE!

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Geneverse, indoor-safe solar power station brand, has partnered with EcoCart to make the ecommerce marketplace more sustainable. The collaboration aims to reduce the environmental impact of online shopping and promote sustainable business practices inline with Geneverse's core values.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.