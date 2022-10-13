(PRNewsfoto/indigo,Indigo Ag)

(PRNewsfoto/indigo,Indigo Ag)

 By Indigo Ag

Growing Network of Leading Agribusinesses Speeds Total Enrollment To 5.5M Acres

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the voluntary agricultural carbon credit market continues to grow in value, Indigo Agriculture today announced an additional seven carbon farming collaborators have joined the effort to help farmers access this new sustainability-focused revenue stream. Working with Indigo to reach 30 states representing nearly 80 percent of U.S. cropland, the companies offer wide-ranging expertise, with capabilities across finance, inputs, data management, and more. Indigo's collaborative approach equips farmers with the flexibility to enter the carbon market supported by advisers in their communities that they already know and trust, a key consideration for those looking to get started.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.