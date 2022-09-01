Gestalt Diagnostics (PRNewsfoto/Gestalt Diagnostics)

Gestalt's Advisory Board guides the development of Gestalt's digital pathology platform, PathFlow®  made by pathologists for pathologists

SPOKANE, Wash., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt Diagnostics has added healthcare industry expert, Dr. Dylan Miller, to serve on Gestalt's Advisory Board. He will be joining Gestalt's distinguished Advisory Board of pathologists contributing to oversight and active management of development initiatives as they relate to the functionality and usability of solutions in clinical practice, education, and research.

