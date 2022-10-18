LevelTen Energy's newly released Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) Price Index reveals that North American P25* solar and wind PPA offer prices increased 9.6% to $45.93 per MWh in the third quarter of 2022. Year-over-year, prices have increased 34%.

SEATTLE, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the third quarter, North American P25* solar and wind power purchase agreement (PPA) prices soared 9.6% to $45.93 per MWh, according to a new report from LevelTen Energy, operator of the world's largest PPA marketplace. These long-term energy contract prices are now 34% higher than the same period last year, continuing the steady rise that began in 2020, when supply chain challenges worsened by the pandemic upended years of low PPA prices. The industry has since faced a series of compounding economic, regulatory and permitting challenges that have created an imbalance between PPA supply and demand, and led to an increase in development costs, keeping prices high.

