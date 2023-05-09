SEATTLE, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Influence Mobile , a rewarded engagement company, is proud to announce that it has been named to Inc. Magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. This prestigious recognition is the result of an extensive evaluation of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and promoting a positive company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual setting.

Daniel Todd, CEO of Influence Mobile, expressed his gratitude for the company's placement on the list, stating, "Our team is at the heart of Influence Mobile, and their passion and dedication are reflected in the quality of work we deliver. As a leader, I am personally committed to ensuring that every member of our team feels supported and valued in their work. We strive to work alongside individuals who share our vision and values and are dedicated to delivering exceptional results. At Influence Mobile, we foster a workplace culture that prioritizes collaboration, teamwork, and mutual respect. Our team members are united in their commitment to our goals, and it is an honor to work alongside such talented and like-minded individuals. Together, we can achieve great things and make a positive impact in our industry."


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.