InfoGlobalData, a leading provider of business and consumer data solutions, is proud to announce the release of its 2023 updated privacy compliant healthcare email lists.
SEATTLE, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InfoGlobalData, a leading provider of business and consumer data solutions, is proud to announce the release of its 2023 updated privacy compliant healthcare email lists. This comprehensive database is a valuable resource for marketers and businesses in the healthcare industry that are looking to connect with healthcare professionals and decision-makers.
With over 2.6 million email contacts, the healthcare email lists cover a wide range of healthcare specialties, including physicians email list, nurses, dentists email list, pharmacists, hospital executives, and more. The database is constantly updated to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date, so businesses can rely on it to reach their target audience.
The healthcare industry is constantly evolving, and it's crucial for businesses to have access to reliable data to stay ahead of the competition. The new healthcare email lists from InfoGlobalData provide businesses with the information they need to reach out to the right people and grow their customer base. InfoGlobalData understands that privacy is a top concern for healthcare professionals. That's why the company has taken extra steps to ensure that the email list is fully compliant with all relevant privacy regulations, including CAN-SPAM, GDPR, CCPA and CASL. This means that healthcare businesses can confidently use the list to reach out to their target audience without worrying about violating any privacy laws.
"We are excited to offer our customers this new healthcare email list of 2.6M contacts, along with 1M verified physician email list which are 100% privacy compliant– said Ken Walter, Data Security Specialist of InfoGlobalData. "We understand that privacy is a critical issue in the healthcare industry, and we want to make sure that our clients have access to a list that is fully compliant with all relevant regulations. With this list, healthcare businesses can reach the right people and make a real difference in the marketing campaigns."Our team has worked hard to ensure that the data is accurate, reliable, and up-to-date."
The healthcare email lists are available for purchase now and can be customized to meet the specific marketing needs of any business. InfoGlobalData also offers a range of other data solutions, including business and consumer mailing lists, email marketing lists, privacy compliant campaign service and more.
For more information about InfoGlobalData's healthcare email lists or any of its other data solutions, visit their website at https://www.infoglobaldata.com/
With over 2.6 million email contacts, the healthcare email lists cover a wide range of healthcare specialties, including physicians email list, nurses, dentists email list, pharmacists, hospital executives, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.