SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man who broke out of a minimum-security prison in Washington state.
The Seattle Times reports 60-year-old Mark David Vannausdle escaped the Olympic Corrections Center near Forks on Sunday.
The state Department of Corrections says the search effort is focused on the Olympic National Forest that surrounds the prison.
Personnel from three law enforcement agencies and the department are involved in the search.
Vannausdle was serving a 20-year sentence for assault and armed robbery in 2002.
Authorities say people should not approach Vannausdle but should call 911 immediately if they see him.
