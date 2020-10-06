SEATTLE (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday didn’t move any counties forward or backward in his four-phase COVID-19 reopening plan, but he did say more activities would be allowed throughout the state.
At a news conference the Democratic governor said restaurants in second- or third-phase counties can now serve alcohol up to 11 p.m. and increase their table size to six in the second phase, and to eight in the third phase.
Also, for second-phase counties, movie theaters will be able to operate at 25% capacity, and in the third phase, at 50% capacity. Facial coverings and 6 feet of distance between households will be required.
Wedding receptions would also be able to have 50 guests in phase 3 counties, up from the current 30. And the governor’s office will provide further guidance on relaxing rules for things like bicycle tours, biathlons, marathons and other competitions.
The governor’s phased reopening plan allows counties to request permission from state health officials to advance to more reopened stages according to public-health metrics around the virus.
