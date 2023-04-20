  • Company leading the industry into generative AI-powered solutions for the supply chain, AI-powered CAPA recommender first of many uses for Generative AI across Inspectorio's platform
  • Inspectorio invites all to attend a webinar on Generative AI and the Future of Supply Chain Management on May 10 at 9 am ET

MINNEAPOLIS, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspectorio, the leading AI-powered SaaS solution for supply chain organizations, continues to break barriers in the supply chain industry with today's introduction of the Inspectorio CAPA recommender, the world's first ChatGPT-driven generative AI tool to assist brands, retailers, suppliers, factories, and others with supply chain management.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.