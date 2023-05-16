Inspira Technologies Logo

The ELSO conference is a consortium of healthcare institutions, researchers, and industry partners

RA'ANANA, Israel, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira™ Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (Nasdaq: IINN) (Nasdaq: IINNW) (the "Company" or "Inspira Technologies"), a company aiming to revolutionize acute respiratory care, has announced today it will reveal the new ALICE™ device at the world's largest Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (ELSO) conference, the 34th Annual ELSO Conference in Seattle, Washington, which will be held between the 28th of September and the 1st of October 2023.


