Asian Americans who oppose affirmative action believe that it increases racism, diminishes their chances of getting accepted at certain schools, and furthers stereotypes
SEATTLE, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published a survey report that explores Asian American sentiment regarding affirmative action in the college admissions process. The report also details why Asian Americans support or oppose the practice of considering race and ethnicity in admissions decisions. The survey garnered responses from 1,250 Asian Americans.
The survey results indicate that 49 percent of Asian Americans oppose affirmative action. Respondents who oppose these policies cite several reasons for their opinion on the issue. Eighty-one percent of Asian Americans believe it is a racist policy, 32 percent say it increases racism toward Asian Americans, and 30 percent say it hurts Asians' chances of getting into their preferred schools. Likewise, 25 percent of respondents say that it furthers stereotypes about Asian Americans.
In contrast, 34 percent of respondents 'strongly support' or 'somewhat support' affirmative action. Sixty-four percent of Asian Americans say it helps ensure equal access to opportunities, and 58 percent say it addresses racial inequality. Similarly, 57 percent believe diversity benefits students of all races, while 38 percent say it leads to more diverse leadership.
The study also highlights the differences in sentiment across generations. Older Asian Americans are more likely to oppose affirmative action, with 61 percent of respondents 54 and older citing that they 'somewhat' or 'strongly oppose' affirmative action. This comes in contrast to younger generations of Asian Americans, where 45 percent of 18-24 year old respondents and 45 percent of 25-34 year old respondents oppose affirmative action.
Back in late October, the Supreme Court held oral arguments for two affirmative action cases to discuss whether affirmative action should be banned. The ruling will be announced in June 2023. When asked about their opinion on the Supreme Court decision, 53 percent of respondents support the ban of affirmative action policies.
According to this research, 72 percent of Asian Americans say the issue of affirmative action impacts who they vote for. Republican Party candidates tend to argue against affirmative action policies, while Democratic Party candidates tend to argue in favor of affirmative action policies. Forty-five percent of Asian Americans say the issue of affirmative action motivated them to vote during the recent 2022 midterm elections. Of the 63% of Asian Americans who voted in the 2022 midterm elections, 40% say they voted for a Republican senator, and 49% say they voted for a Republican congressional candidate.
