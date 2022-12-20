Online gambling affects half of all college students, and many cite their schools' promotion of sports betting as the reason they started gambling
SEATTLE, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published a survey report examining online gambling habits among current college students. The report also details how colleges promote sports betting. The survey generated responses from 986 current college students across the United States.
According to survey results, 50 percent of college students say they have gambled in school. Out of this group of respondents, 15 percent say they gamble every day, 19 percent say a few times a week, and 21 percent gamble once a week. The survey results also indicate that 6 in 10 college gamblers were underage and illegally used other people's identifications or accounts.
The findings also reveal that 1 in 6 college students have used their financial aid and student loan money to gamble. Likewise, 31 percent of college gamblers have used their credit cards, and 31 percent have used money from their parents to gamble. In order to have more money to gamble, 29 percent of college gamblers say they have spent less on food, 17 percent say they paid their bills late, and 16 percent say they have taken fewer classes.
Twenty-six percent of students reported that their college promoted sports betting. Out of this group of respondents, 41 percent say there were advertisements on campus, and 39 percent say there were betting company representatives on campus. Additionally, 35 percent of respondents say their college directly provided them with promo codes, and 33 percent say their college promoted sports betting via email. In contrast, 38 percent of students have seen sports betting promotions on social media.
Intelligent.com commissioned and conducted this online survey via SurveyMonkey from December 7 to 9, 2022. Overall, 986 current college students aged 18 and up participated in this survey. All respondents were part-time at a two-year undergraduate, full-time at a two-year undergraduate, part-time at a four-year college, full-time at a four-year college, part-time in graduate school, or full-time in graduate school. Respondents for this survey were selected from nearly 3 million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day. Data for this survey was weighted for gender using the Census Bureau's American Community Survey to reflect the demographic composition of the United States. To view the complete report, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/more-than-1-in-6-college-students-used-financial-aid-student-loans-on-gambling/.
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides that include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships, and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
