SEATTLE, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published a new survey report to gauge how college students are responding to vaccine mandates on campus. Researchers examined responses from 1,250 unvaccinated students who attend colleges and universities across the nation.
The study shows 55% of unvaccinated college students lie about being vaccinated at schools that mandate the vaccine. Nearly half of students who have lied purchased or created fake vaccine cards, and 15% said they made false claims of religious exemptions. Nineteen percent of students lie through verbal or written statements because their schools did not require proof of inoculation. Fifty-one percent of students also admit to lying about vaccination in social settings.
Key findings indicate that most students lie to avoid uncomfortable conversations. Sixty percent of respondents said they do not tell the truth because it prevents conflict with people who have different opinions about the vaccine. Students also cite other reasons for lying in public, such as avoiding pressure to get vaccinated, being shamed for not being vaccinated, or being excluded from social activities.
According to the report, male students are more likely to lie about vaccine status than female students, by 20%. Sixty-one percent of male college students lie about being vaccinated at school, and only 41% of female students fail to tell the truth. Lying is also more prevalent among Asian and White students. Sixty percent of White students and sixty-five percent of Asian students share misinformation about their COVID-19 vaccine status. Hispanic/Latino and Black students represent 48% and 40% of students who lie, respectively.
Intelligent.com commissioned this study to examine challenges with vaccine requirements at American colleges and universities. The survey was conducted via Pollfish, the online survey platform, on July 16, 2021, and distributed to students who are unvaccinated. Respondents were given a screening question to determine eligibility. To access the complete report, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/when-colleges-mandate-covid-19-vaccine-half-of-unvaccinated-students-just-lie/
ABOUT INTELLIGENT.COM
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs.
