Majority of teachers use ChatGPT to write lesson plans, student feedback, emails, and letters of recommendation
SEATTLE, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published a recent survey report that examines the prevalence of ChatGPT usage among both students and educators. The report also explores teachers' and professors' attitudes toward ChatGPT. The survey garnered responses from 1,000 high school, undergraduate, and graduate educators who are aware of ChatGPT.
Survey results indicate that 97 percent of respondents 'frequently' or 'sometimes' use ChatGPT to write lesson plans. Likewise, 93 percent of teachers say they use the AI platform to grade and provide feedback for students, 91 percent say to write emails, and 89 percent say to write letters of recommendation. Among the top reasons for using the tool, 42 percent of teachers say it saves them time, 41 percent say it provides good suggestions, and 17 percent say it helps them understand ChatGPT's capabilities.
"There's no denying that while teaching can be a fulfilling and empowering profession, a great deal of time is used for developing lesson plans, creating assignments, reviewing homework, and much more," says Education Advisor Blanca Villagomez. "Using ChatGPT for lesson planning can help teachers create lesson plans faster and more efficiently."
According to survey results, 8 in 10 teachers say they 'always' or 'sometimes' approve of student use of ChatGPT. Among this group, 97 percent say they 'frequently' or 'sometimes' give assignments that require the use of ChatGPT. Aside from these ChatGPT-required assignments, 2 in 3 teachers believe many of their students submit work they used ChatGPT to complete. Only 28 percent of teachers say they have specific classroom policies around ChatGPT use, while 45 percent say they currently use AI detection tools.
All data found within this report derives from a survey commissioned by Intelligent.com and conducted online by survey platform Pollfish from March 30 to April 4, 2023. In total, 1,000 United States high school teachers, undergraduate professors, and graduate professors were surveyed. Respondents were screened to include only those who are aware of ChatGPT.
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides that include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships, and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.