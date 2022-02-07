SEATTLE, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published a recent survey report to evaluate the declining undergraduate enrollment. The study also highlights the key factors driving college admission decisions among high school graduates. Research experts surveyed 1,250 Americans aged 18 to 24. According to the report, 51 percent of recent high school grads never attended college, while 49 percent are drop-outs. Likewise, 34 percent of respondents who are not currently enrolled in college cannot afford it; and 29 percent say it's a waste of money.
There is also a lack of interest or motivation among young adults to pursue higher education. Thirty-nine percent of high school graduates who never attended college did not apply to any schools for the 2021-22 academic year. Thirty-three percent of respondents applied to colleges but were not accepted anywhere. Twenty-eight percent applied to colleges and were accepted to at least one school but did not enroll.
The study indicates that top reasons for opting out of college include high tuition costs, disruption from the pandemic, and lack of value or benefits. Thirty-one percent of respondents cited pandemic-related uncertainty as a reason for not enrolling in college this academic year. Similarly, 29 percent of young adults believe college education is not required to get a lucrative job.
"Our current landscape calls for a re-evaluation of traditional college education," independent college admissions consultant Beata Williams says. "In my opinion, tuition expenses at many higher education institutions are often unaligned with the end results of career prospects and salaries. This is especially true for students who receive financial assistance through loans."
Survey results show that 86 percent of respondents are using alternative methods to continue their education beyond high school. Twenty-six percent of respondents are turning to YouTube to learn new skills. Additionally, 24 percent of young adults are reading online materials, 23 percent are pursuing internships, and another 23 percent are enrolled in certificate programs.
Intelligent.com created and paid for this study, which was administered via the online survey platform Pollfish. The survey was distributed from January 21 to January 22, 2022, to individuals not currently enrolled in a higher education institution. Respondents were identified via a screening question and using Pollfish's demographic selection tools. To access the complete report, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/1-in-3-recent-high-school-grads-skipping-college-because-its-a-waste-of-money/
