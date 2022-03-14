SEATTLE, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published a recent survey report that examines the impact of the student debt crisis. The study highlights how loan cancellation will influence the upcoming elections in 2024. Research experts surveyed 1,250 registered voters from diverse educational backgrounds.
According to the report, 21 percent of respondents, who are Democratic voters, will not vote for President Biden in the next election if he does not take action to cancel student loans. Twenty-nine percent of respondents say Biden should cancel unpaid student loans for all borrowers. Likewise, 26 percent of voters want the government to cancel up to $10,000 per borrower, and 22 percent say they should forgive up to $50,000 per borrower. Sixty-five percent of Democrats say they will consider Biden for reelection, regardless of his stance on student loan cancellation. In contrast, 20 percent of Republicans say they will not consider voting for Biden without student loan forgiveness, and 61 percent will not vote for him under any circumstances.
The study also indicates that student loan cancellation will influence how people vote during the midterm elections. Seventy-five percent of respondents say they will consider political candidates based on their perspective on student loan debt. Democrats are also more likely to consider how candidates respond to or handle student loan forgiveness. Eighty-two percent of Democrats agree that a candidate's position on this issue is crucial when choosing who to vote for, compared to 71 percent of Republicans and 73 percent of Independents.
Americans with student loan debt are more likely to express dissatisfaction with how Biden has handled the issue. Eighteen percent of respondents say they are very dissatisfied with how Biden has handled the student loan crisis, while 16 percent are somewhat dissatisfied. Conversely, 23 percent are somewhat satisfied, and only 14 percent are very satisfied. Twenty-nine percent of voters are neutral about Biden's response to student loan cancellation.
Intelligent.com created and paid for this study, which was administered via the online survey platform Pollfish. The survey was distributed to registered voters starting on February 25, 2022 and ending February 26, 2022. Appropriate respondents were selected based on a screening question. To access the complete report, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/1-in-5-democrats-wont-vote-for-biden-in-2024-if-he-doesnt-forgive-student-loans/.
ABOUT INTELLIGENT.COM
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides that include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships, and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Kristen Scatton, Intelligent.com, (800) 203-5102, kristen@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.