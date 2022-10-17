...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT MONDAY...
An Air Quality Alert for Smoke has been issued by the following
agencies:
Northwest Clean Air Agency
Southwest Clean Air Agency
until 11 AM PDT Monday.
The air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups to
unhealthy. The air quality along the Cascade Valleys may be further
diminished during this period. Everyone, especially sensitive
groups, should limit time spent spent outdoors, avoid strenuous
activities outdoors, and choose light indoor activities.
For current air quality conditions, health precautions, and
additional information visit swcleanair.gov and www.nwcleanairwa.gov.
Intelligent.com Survey Shows 87 Percent of College Students Think Classes Are Too Difficult, But Most Fail to Study Regularly
New study explores academic entitlement among Gen Zers and how it impacts student performance and engagement with faculty
SEATTLE, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has published a recent survey report that examines work ethics, study habits, and sense of entitlement among Gen Z undergraduates. The study also highlights students' behavior and attitudes toward faculty members. Research experts surveyed 1,000 students currently enrolled in a four-year college or university.
According to the report, 87 percent of undergrads say professors make classes too demanding. Fifty-four percent of respondents feel this way about a few classes, and 22 percent say they experienced this with one class. The majority of students who feel a class was too difficult say the professor should have been forced to make it easier. Only 13 percent of students say none of their classes were too challenging. Although most students responded to challenges by studying or asking for help, 8 percent filed a complaint against the professor and 17 percent dropped the class.
Nearly 65 percent of respondents say they put a lot of effort into their studies. However, research findings also show that one-third of students who claim to put a lot of effort into their schoolwork spend less than 5 hours a week studying. Thirty-one percent of respondents spend 1-5 hours, and 37 percent spend 6-10 hours studying for classes each week. Comparatively, 8 percent of students spend 15-20 hours, and 5 percent spend more than 20 hours studying.
Twenty-eight percent of students have asked a professor to change their grade, while 31 percent admit they cheated to get better grades. Almost 50 percent of college students believe a pass or fail system should replace the current academic grading system.
Intelligent.com commissioned this study, which was administered via the online survey platform Pollfish. The survey was conducted on October 4, 2022, and all data found within this report derives from the survey. Appropriate respondents were selected based on a screening question. To access the complete report, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/are-college-students-entitled/.
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides that include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships, and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.