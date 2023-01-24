Samsung collaborates with IntelliTek Health to bring post-discharge patient services to the healthcare industry.

SEATTLE, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelliTek Health, a SmartTek21 LLC subsidiary and the developer of patient-facing virtual assistant tools, today announced it has entered into a collaboration with Samsung Electronics, a leader in mobile technology, to bring the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital voice assistance to healthcare providers and patients. IntelliTek Health's Personal Virtual Assistant (PVA) is a (tablet-based) powerful AI solution that uses voice assistance to facilitate a hands-free automated engagement suite of functions for patients and care teams.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.