No overpriced, one-trick ponies. Next Jump Outfitters is a new overland and off-road outfitter that is debuting a new flatbed-based platform that's designed to be modular, scalable, and affordable for adventurous families. Check out the new rig builds and gear, enter prize drawings, and enjoy complimentary food and drinks at the grand opening events: Saturday, October 15 & 22, 10 am-4 pm at the new Tacoma HQ located next to Griot's Garage: 3721 S Lawrence St, Tacoma, WA 98409.

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Next Jump Outfitters is opening their Tacoma showroom and shop HQ Saturday, October 15 debuting a new flatbed-based platform that's designed to be modular and scalable for families who don't want to invest thousands of dollars into an overland rig that is a one-trick pony.

