Students using Chromebooks, Macs, PCs, Android tablets, or Surface devices at school can now benefit from the thousands of literacy activities already available on the award-winning Bamboo Learning iPad app

SEATTLE, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bamboo Learning, Inc. today introduced the Bamboo Learning Web App, a touch- and voice-enabled literacy program for students in Kindergarten through 5th Grade. The Bamboo Learning Web App is the first web-based learning solution that actually understands students' spoken answers, whether those answers are full sentences, long or short phrases, or one-word answers. Utilizing a patent-pending AI-based voice recognition software platform, Bamboo Learning offers students thousands of interactive activities to improve speaking fluency and reading comprehension, promote active listening, expand vocabulary, and boost confidence.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.