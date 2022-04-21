InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved means of entering and exiting the elevated bed space of a pickup truck," said an inventor, from Enumclaw, Wash., "so I invented the T B S W S U. My design would eliminate struggle and strain for pickup truck owners."

The invention provides an easier way to access the bed of a pickup truck. In doing so, it eliminates the need to climb or crawl up into the open tailgate. As a result, it could reduce strain and injuries and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pickup truck owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FED-2296, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

