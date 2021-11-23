PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an inexpensive, safe and simple accessory to assist when bathing a pet," said one of two inventors, from Seatac, Wash., "so we invented the EASY-BATH. Our design can be adapted for use on many open tubs or sinks."
The invention provides an effective way to bathe a 4-legged pet in a tub or sink. In doing so, it prevents the pet from slipping or escaping. As a result, it increases convenience and safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a portable design that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for pet owners, animal shelters, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FED-2303, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
