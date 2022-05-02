InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an automatic means to disperse a disinfectant spray into the air," said an inventor, from Battleground, Wash., "so I invented READY SHOTS. My design would provide added health and safety benefits for individuals within a home, vehicle or other space."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to disinfect a home, car or other location. In doing so, it offers an alternative to manual methods of disinfecting a space. As a result, it protects against COVID-19, colds, the flu and other infectious diseases and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, vehicle owners, businesses, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PTA-104, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

