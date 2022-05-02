...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an automatic means to disperse a disinfectant spray into the air," said an inventor, from Battleground, Wash., "so I invented READY SHOTS. My design would provide added health and safety benefits for individuals within a home, vehicle or other space."
The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to disinfect a home, car or other location. In doing so, it offers an alternative to manual methods of disinfecting a space. As a result, it protects against COVID-19, colds, the flu and other infectious diseases and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, vehicle owners, businesses, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PTA-104, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
