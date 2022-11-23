InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide truckers with a much more reliable and longer-lasting D-ring design for use in pockets of flatbed trucks and trailers," said an inventor, from Port Orchard, Wash., "so I invented the STAKE POCKET TIE - DOWN. My design would allow maximum forces to be applied without risking damage to D-ring or Stake Pocket tie."


