...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM
PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands
and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wear eyelash extensions and needed a better mask to protect them while sleeping," said an inventor, from University Pl., Wash., "so I invented the SLEEP MASK. My design would prevent artificial eyelashes from becoming damaged or dislodged while sleeping at night. Additionally, this mask is also beneficial for those who have recently had eye surgery as this mask is designed so as not to press against the eye when in use."
The invention provides an effective way to protect and maintain eyelash extensions at night. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional sleep masks. As a result, it prevents the eyelashes from contacting the mask and it helps to preserve the appearance and shape of eyelash extensions and protect your eyes during the healing process after a medical procedure. The invention features a novel design that is easy to wear. So, it is ideal for individuals who have had any kind of medical procedure on their eyes such as cataract or cosmetic surgery or who wear artificial eyelash extensions. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FED-2367, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.