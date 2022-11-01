PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an engineer and I wanted to create a wide area direction finding system that would be configured to locate both stationary and moving targets," said an inventor, from Redmond, Wash., "so I invented the DIRECTION FINDING SYSTEM. My scalable and user-customizable design would allow the system to accurately operate at multiple frequencies, while still operating semi autonomously."
The invention provides an improved design for a wide area direction finding system. In doing so, it offers an effective way to locate radio signals emitted for a given duration. It also can be used with a plurality of network conditions. Spectrum fingerprinting and history are but some of the available features. The invention features a flexible and portable design that is easy to operate with minimal bandwidth connectivity. Additionally, it is ideal for governmental and commercial service applications.
The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FED-2414, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.