InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My Father passed away, and I was sick. I wanted something to comfort me and warm me," said an inventor from Lacey, Wash. "So, I created WARM HUGS."

The patent-pending invention fulfills the need for a plush toy that would provide warmth and comfort for children and adults. This toy could possibly make children less fussy and more cooperative at bedtime. Children who suffer from night-time fears could use this as a warm friend and symbol of security. It helps to encourage sleep and could also provide a source of relief for tummy aches, ear aches, and sore muscles. Use of this invention could relieve pain, alleviate loneliness, and provide physical warmth in a soft and huggable stuffed animal, for both children and adults. Additionally, a prototype is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FED-2322, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-presents-a-soothing-plus-toy-fed-2322-301455619.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.