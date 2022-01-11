InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a baking accessory to prevent a frosting bag from warming within the hands," said one of two inventors, from Lakewood, Wash., "so we invented the BAKING TOOL. Our design helps a baker to create crisp details and designs from start to finish."

The patent-pending invention prevents body heat from transferring from the hands to a piping or pastry bag. In doing so, it ensures that frosting remains chilled while decorating desserts. As a result, it could enhance the appearance of decorated baked goods. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, bakeries and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FED-2329, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-new-accessory-for-bakers-fed-2329-301455635.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.