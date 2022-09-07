SEATTLE, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invictus Foundation announced today it has committed to form an alliance with Swiftwater SPC, Inc. to build the Foundation's first Center of Excellence to bring world-class treatment to veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries. 

"The Invictus Foundation is committed to implementing Swiftwater's Seed to Sustainability model which creates a circular economy benefit to the Invictus Foundation and the veterans it serves.  From education and training programs in regenerative farming and hemp as a climate-smart commodity to construction of the first Center of Excellence and veteran housing using industrial hemp that is pest, mold and fire resistant, while providing the Invictus Foundation with the opportunity to take an active role in removing CO2 from the atmosphere," said Peter Whalen, Founder and CEO of the Foundation.  Whalen added, "Using Swiftwater's patent-pending autonomous climate technology ecosystem (ACTE), the Foundation will be able to economically benefit for the next 100 years from the uniform carbon credit certificates generated as a result of the CO2 sequestered in the buildings and homes as part of the Foundation's Centers of Excellence."

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.