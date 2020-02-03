DES MOINES, Iowa — Democrats crowded into local caucuses Monday night as Iowa embarked on its first-in-the-nation tradition of picking presidential candidates, with clear divisions along the lines of ideology and age affecting their choices.
Early entrance polls conducted for the national news networks showed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren with support of caucusgoers who described themselves as “very liberal” as well as those age 29 and younger. Each of those groups represented about a quarter of attendees.
Among those 65 and older — about a third of those attending — caucusgoers showed a preference for former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, early results from the Edison Research survey showed. Buttigieg, 38, billed himself as an agent for generational change and showed some strength among younger voters as well.
Electability proved to be a major motivator for caucusgoers, with two-thirds preferring a candidate who could defeat President Donald Trump rather than just a contender with whom they agree.
Those themes emerged as thousands of Democrats turned out at nearly 1,700 precinct sites across Iowa’s 99 counties, drawn by anger at Trump as well as having a huge Democratic field from which to choose. The size of the field, along with new rules designed to ensure transparency and accuracy, were causing delays in the reporting of results by the Iowa Democratic Party.
Iowans also became the first to take sides on the future direction for a Democratic Party that finds itself plagued by a burgeoning ideological split between its progressive and more moderate wings.
Moderates contend the progressive wing represents an unrealistic overcorrection to counter Trump in November. Progressives decry the moderates as political relics in an age that requires bold structural changes and expanded social programs to counter income inequality.
In the Iowa campaign’s closing days, much of the attention on the race focused on Sanders and Warren, both progressives, and Biden and Buttigieg, who come from the party’s more moderate side.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar of neighbor-to-the-north Minnesota also was looking to finish well as a more moderate candidate.
Four years ago, Hillary Clinton narrowly defeated Sanders by three-tenths of a percentage point in Iowa. Sanders looked for a chance to avenge that loss but still faces direct progressive competition from Warren.
Already, a record field of 24 contenders has been winnowed down to 11. Only seven of them actively competed in Iowa: Sanders, Warren, Biden, Buttigieg and Klobuchar, along with businessmen Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer. Billionaire Michael Bloomberg is looking at later contests, as is former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado.
In each of the Democrats’ last four contested nominating contests, the winner of Iowa has gone on to claim the nomination — Al Gore in 2000, John Kerry in 2004, Barack Obama in 2008 and Clinton in 2016. No Democrat has ever finished outside of the top three in Iowa and gone on to win the nomination.
On Monday, Iowa launched the grueling and expensive primary and caucus competition leading to the choice of a Democratic nominee at the party’s national convention in Milwaukee in July.
The nation’s first primary is in New Hampshire, a week from Tuesday. That’s followed by the Nevada caucuses on Feb. 22 and the South Carolina primary on Feb. 29. Super Tuesday is March 3, as 16 states and regions, including delegate-rich California and Texas, cast their votes. The Illinois primary is March 17, and by the end of next month, more than half of the convention delegates will be selected.
The large size of the Iowa field and what polls had showed to be a large number of undecided caucusgoers meant that second choices for a preference for the nomination could become very important.
Under caucus rules, a candidate must have at least 15% support from everyone in the precinct caucus to become viable. Those candidates lacking that threshold of support are deemed nonviable.
That’s when the process of realignment, or second choices, occurs.
Supporters of a nonviable candidate can join with another candidate who already is viable, join with others to try to make a nonviable candidate viable or leave the caucus site. Unlike past years, there only will be one realignment session, and people in a viable group in the first round cannot move to another candidate.
In addition, there’s a new wrinkle in how the results will be reported.
Traditionally, the winner of the caucuses was determined by a percentage of what’s known as state delegate equivalents — the apportionment of delegates to Iowa’s Democratic state convention, where its 41 delegates to the national convention are allocated.
This time around, Iowa Democrats will be releasing hard counts of attendees. There’ll be a first-round hard count — measuring how many people came out for each candidate, regardless of whether the contender was deemed viable in each precinct.
Then they’ll release a second body count, post-realignment. That will represent the totals used to determine the state delegate equivalents.
