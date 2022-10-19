iQ Credit Union is a full-service financial institution serving the Pacific Northwest since 1940. With more than 97,000 members in Washington and Oregon, the credit union is known for its deep commitment to financial education and community engagement —...

iQ Credit Union is a full-service financial institution serving the Pacific Northwest since 1940. With more than 97,000 members in Washington and Oregon, the credit union is known for its deep commitment to financial education and community engagement — and for its signature red and black buffalo plaid colors. iQ helps WAnderers and explORers reach their financial goals by offering honest and friendly advice at any of its 15 branches. (PRNewsfoto/iQ Credit Union)

 By iQ Credit Union

Fundraiser exceeded its goal, raising $12,000 to serve the children of Southwest Washington and Oregon through the iQ for Kids Foundation

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iQ Credit Union (iQ), a member-owned, modern-day financial institution based in the Pacific Northwest, today announced the success of its iQ Cares Week fundraiser, exceeding its goal of $10,000 by raising $12,000 to support the company's nonprofit, iQ for Kids Foundation. The foundation will distribute the funds in the form of grants and donations to local organizations that serve children in the community.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.