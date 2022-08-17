Rural Investment to Protect Our Environment (RIPE)

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rural Investment to Protect our Environment (RIPE), a producer-led nonprofit advancing a unique, bipartisan climate policy plan that works for farmers, ranchers and the public, applauds the inclusion of $20 billion for climate-smart agricultural practices in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) but urges legislators to shift funds away from the cost-share model in favor of payments that provide producers with a reasonable return for conservation.

