...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
IRS and Leading Payroll Experts to Discuss Payroll Security, Payment Networks, and Other Key Issues Affecting Payroll
WASHINGTON, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Payroll experts and officials from the IRS and other government agencies will examine key payroll industry issues impacting employee paycheck accuracy and employer tax compliance at the American Payroll Association's (APA) Capital Summit. The two-day conference will be held at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington D.C., March 21-22.
"Capital Summit brings together top government agency officials directly with payroll professionals to advise them on timely issues affecting payroll compliance and employee paychecks," said Dan Maddux, executive director of the APA.
The conference will feature speakers from multiple organizations, including the IRS, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division, the Office of Child Support Enforcement, and more. Presenters will cover key issues impacting payroll operations, such as:
The implications of ACH and FedNow payment networks on businesses and payroll
The latest requirements for mobile and remote workers
Updates from the Internal Revenue Service on current tax issues at the federal level
Capital Summit provides attendees the unique opportunity to learn the latest regulatory developments directly from government agency officials and payroll experts. On-site registration takes place on Monday, March 21 from 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. All registrants must agree to APA's health and safety policies, including a requirement for full vaccination to attend. All registrants will be asked to prove their vaccination status using the Clear Health Pass.
The American Payroll Association (APA) is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit APA online at www.americanpayroll.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.